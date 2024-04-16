WWE veteran highlights problem for the company after WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE got done with WrestleMania only last week and the buzz around the event is still around. The company will definitely hope to capitalize on the buzz that the event has created. Former WWE employee Vince Russo has pointed out a challenge the company is facing.

Stars like Seth Rollins, Gunther, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns have been off WWE television since WrestleMania. All four stars lost their title matches at the Show of Shows. These stars are now taking time off due to a variety of reasons and no return date has been announced for any of them.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo admitted that stars need time off due to injuries or personal reasons but also said the company should not have given all of them time off at the same time as it causes a lack of star power to be present on TV. You can read his comments and watch the entire podcast below.

"People get hurt, people need a rest, you need to give somebody a couple of weeks off. Bro, who's decision was it to give everybody off at the same time, like serious... Gunther, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins.. you don't them let them all take time off at the same time." [24:37 - 24:59]

At the moment, all we can do is wait for their return as the stars enjoy their well-deserved time off.

