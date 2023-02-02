WWE veteran hopes current champion has a title reign like Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' ongoing title reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could be the benchmark for years to come. MVP hopes that Bianca Belair will also have a title run similar to that of The Tribal Chief.

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania last year. The EST of WWE has been unstoppable ever since and has suffered just two losses in singles matches over the last 14 months. She is also on her way to becoming the longest-reigning overall black champion in the company's history. She currently holds the record for the longest world title reign as a black champion.

MVP is the current longest-reigning black champion, as he held the United States Championship for 343 days. However, the wrestling veteran hopes that Belair surpasses his record and goes on to have a title reign similar to Roman Reigns.

"I hope she smashes it and reigns like Reigns!!!" - MVP tweeted.

Bianca Belair's opponent for WrestleMania will be determined at the Elimination Chamber event, where six women will compete inside the unforgiving structure to determine the #1 contender. Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan have already qualified for the match.

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes may not be "100% ready" to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns' historic title reign could come to an end at WrestleMania, where he will face Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won this year's Royal Rumble Match and will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on The Show of Shows.

However, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes that the former AEW star still needs some time before he can go head-to-head with The Tribal Chief:

"On Monday Night RAW against Finn Balor, Cody took a hell of a beating before he put Balor away, so I'm still doubting that Cody is 100% ready for Roman Reigns. We still got some for WrestleMania for Cody to get back into action. But he needs in-ring, actual in-ring work before he could defeat The Head of the Table."

The Head of the Table could also be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Canada. He will reportedly face the hometown hero Sami Zayn at the show.

