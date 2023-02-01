Bianca Belair achieves another incredible milestone with victory at WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble and accomplished another milestone in the process.

Alexa Bliss entered the match as the heavy underdog but Belair had more than just her challenger to worry about at the premium live event. The EST was concerned that Bliss would bring Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy with her to the show.

There was no interference during the title match, and Bianca won the clash in under ten minutes. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron after the bell and continued to play mind games with Bliss. As of now, Bianca's opponent at WrestleMania 39 remains unknown after Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley selected to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in April.

The EST's victory at Royal Rumble marked another milestone in Belair's already incredible WWE career. She captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and following her victory at Royal Rumble, Belair has now held the title for over 300 days. According to Inside the Ropes, that makes her the first black world champion, male or female, in company history to hold the championship for that long.

Bianca Belair on being the first black woman to headline WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair and former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks battled during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

The match made history, as The EST and The Boss were the first black women to headline a WrestleMania. Belair was also the first black woman to win a Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Bianca spoke about her title reign, winning the Royal Rumble, and headlining WrestleMania. The RAW Women's Champion stated that she wants to be an inspiration to other people and representation is important to her.

“You just want that to be inspiration for other people. Just go after your dreams and you can be history, you can make history. You don’t have to go on the history books to find it. You are history yourself. But it means a lot to me. I always feel like representation is so important and I’m happy to be the first person to go over 200 days. I’m happy to be the second Black person to win a Royal Rumble, the first Black female to main event WrestleMania,” said Belair.

Bianca Belair will have to wait until Elimination Chamber on February 18th to find out who her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39 will be. Only time will tell which superstar emerges as Bianca's challenger from the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month.

