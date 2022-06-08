WWE Veteran hopes John Cena does not put Theory over after returning (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he does not want to see Austin Theory defeat John Cena if the two WWE superstars have a match soon.

John Cena will return to WWE TV on June 27th to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company. While nothing is confirmed, fans and pundits believe Cena could face Theory at SummerSlam 2022.

The Cenation Leader has been engaged in a back-and-forth feud with Austin Theory on social media in recent weeks. A showdown between the two stars now seems like a genuine possibility. Russo, however, was not in favor of Cena putting Theory over, as he stated on Legion of RAW.

"Well, I saw a little back and forth with him and Theory. Did you see that on social media? Why would they be doing that if it's not going anywhere? I hope not (Cena putting Theory over)," said Vince Russo. "I'm very big and high on legacies." [52:48 - 53:13]

Vince Russo on why John Cena would want to lose to Austin Theory

Despite being one of the most successful superstars of all time, John Cena is a selfless performer who has focused on putting other talents over in recent years.

Vince Russo argued that John Cena might feel indebted to WWE, so he would insist on taking the loss against whomever Vince McMahon books him to face. The former WWE writer, though, wasn't a fan of the idea as he didn't find it "believable":

"But see, I think the difference is, though, like Cena seems so giving to the WWE. He feels in such debt. That's what I'm saying, bro," Russo continued. "I almost feel like Cena would put over whoever they wanted him to put over but come on, bro, would that be the least bit believable?" [54:30 - 55:00]

Vince Russo also stated that WWE does not currently have many superstars who can defeat Cena. He named only three wrestlers who are currently capable of beating the 16-time world champion, and you can read more on that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far