WWE veteran impressed with Seth Rollins' reaction after brutalizing Edge on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' reaction after facing Edge on SmackDown this week has impressed wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. The Architect picked up a huge victory at Madison Square Garden following a brutal clash against the Rated-R Superstar.

Both performers delivered an excellent match that employed compelling psychological tricks, leading to an engaging in-ring narrative throughout their bout. After the match, Seth Rollins looked unsure about launching a risky attack on Edge's neck via the devastating Curb Stomp that helped seal his victory.

Later backstage, the former Universal Champion said he didn't know how he felt about his win, leading to multiple speculations about his intentions concerning the feud with Edge.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell referred to Seth Rollins’ ambiguous reactions and said it helped create a compelling story on the show.

“I saw his backstage interview and that had my attention. I was thinking the same thing, ‘Wait a minute, is he sorry that he did it?’" said Mantell. "I don’t know what he was trying to portray like thinking about what he had done or if he is going nuts but it was effective. Whatever he did, he got my attention.”

Seth Rollins and Edge previously locked horns in a brutal match at SummerSlam, stealing the show at the pay-per-view. Their second match was equally intense, and it ended with a stretcher-bound Edge being rushed to a medical facility.

The crowd acknowledged both superstars' efforts and rallied behind them throughout their bout. Spectators chanted "You Still Got It!" in unison when Edge was dominating in the match.

Why are Seth Rollins and Edge feuding on WWE SmackDown?

Edge battled against all odds to earn a shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship and came close to winning it as well. However, Seth Rollins cost him the match and declared himself next in line for a title shot.

This led to an exceptional feud between an industry veteran and a current superstar as they both wanted to be Roman Reigns’ next challenger. The creative team also did well in drawing similarities between Edge and Seth Rollins’ WWE careers to make their rivalry seem as engaging as it could get.

After losing against Edge, Rollins said he would have to be more like the Rated-R Superstar if he intends to beat him, and that’s precisely what he did on SmackDown last night.

