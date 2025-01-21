WWE veteran insults champion over his health; Ivar issues taunting response ahead of RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will continue the march to SNME, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 41 Season. A new high-stakes rivalry is brewing and may explode on the third episode of RAW on Netflix. Ivar has just issued an ominous warning to another veteran WWE Superstar.

The New Day is set to return to in-ring action on tonight's RAW, which will be their Netflix in-ring debut, against a team to be revealed. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have moved forward as awful heels after booting Big E from the faction, and now they are looking to secure their 13th tag team title reign together. Woods began going back and forth with Ivar earlier today after one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions joked about Kofi vs. Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Trending

Xavier vs. Ivar on X surprised many fans and insiders today. After Ivar acknowledged being morbidly obese but still able to squash Kofi and Xavier, Woods fired back and revealed why he thinks The New Day will outlive The War Raider.

"Meaning, we are definitely gonna outlive you since you enjoy wrecking the snack table so much," Xavier Woods wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ivar then ended the exchange by touting he and Erik's current championship reign while also taking a jab at Woods' 2021 King of the Ring victory. This may be a reference to Ivar's 2015 King of Bethany win for Northeast Wrestling.

"Please excuse me while I use my world tag team championship as a plate to collect my snacks, I'd refer to you as king, but I wore my crown several months longer than you wore yours," Ivar wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sources have not confirmed a New Day vs. War Raiders feud for WrestleMania Season, but we should know more after the two teams are featured on tonight's loaded live RAW episode from Dallas. Erik and Ivar won the last WWE TV match between the two teams in November from Saudi Arabia. The current series of televised tag team bouts between the two teams is at 4-1 with The War Raiders leading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback