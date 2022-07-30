WWE veteran has no interest in working for Stephanie McMahon or Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained why he does not want to work for AEW or WWE as a writer.

Russo was WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings in the late 1990s. He also wrote storylines for WCW and IMPACT/TNA.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recalled how he and Ed Ferrara worked together on WWE scripts. They were given creative freedom by Vince McMahon to write entire shows with limited assistance.

“I’m 61 years old, I worked for three companies,” Russo said. “I know the most success I had was when I was left alone and I was able to do 100 percent what I wanted. That was the WWE, and that’s when I was most successful. There were no handcuffs, there were no committees, there were no politics. Me and Ed wrote the show, we brought it to Vince.” [4:07-4:39]

Earlier this year, Lita competed in the Royal Rumble and faced Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Her friend and fellow Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, recently spoke about possibly returning to the ring.

Russo, by contrast, is not interested in working for a major wrestling company again. He believes WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan would not give him the freedom that he had during the Attitude Era.

“If I ever went back, I would never be able to do what I wanted to do,” Russo continued. “There’s no question about it. I would never be able to go back and have a Stephanie or a Tony Khan or anybody say, ‘Vince, you got 100 percent free reign to write the show you want and that’s the show that’s gonna be on.’ I know, I understand that is unrealistic. That would never happen.” [4:52-5:22]

In the video above, Russo also gives his thoughts on the possibility of Stratus wrestling again three years after her last match.

Vince Russo thinks he would be deemed a failure in AEW or WWE

One Stop Wrestling @1Stop_Wrestling How would you sum up Vince Russo’s 7 day run as WCW world heavyweight champion? How would you sum up Vince Russo’s 7 day run as WCW world heavyweight champion? https://t.co/NpNccNiZH3

As a creative person, Vince Russo would want control over storyline developments if he worked on a wrestling company’s writing team again.

The 61-year-old knows that would not be the case if he ever returned to WWE or joined AEW.

“I know that I would be going into that situation only to fail, only to have my track record tarnished, only for people to go right back to, ‘Oh, see, he was only successful with Vince [McMahon],’” Russo added. “Going in, I know the failure.” [5:23-5:46]

