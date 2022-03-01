“Why is no one talking about him?” WWE veteran believes former AEW Star could step up to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes could be Kevin Owens' opponent at the company's upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania 38.

As reported earlier, Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to make his return to the squared circle at The Showcase of Immortals. The Prizefighter taking constant jabs at the Lone Star State in recent weeks has led many fans to assume that KO will be Stone Cold's opponent in his first match in almost 20 years.

However, Vince Russo doesn't share the same opinion. The former WCW Champion took to Twitter to state that another WWE legend, Dusty Rhodes, was born in Texas and thus, Cody Rhodes could step up to the former NXT Champion at WrestleMania.

"Dusty Rhodes was born in Austin, Texas. Why is no one talking about him stepping up to Owens? This might all be a big misdirect. That may be Cody’s spot at Mania,"- Vince Tweeted.

Diamond Dallas Page also believes that Stone Cold Steve Austin will not be Kevin Owens' opponent at WrestleMania

Vince Russo is not the only wrestling veteran who believes that The Texas Rattlesnake won't be Kevin Owens' opponent at The Show of Shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page also recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show" that he does not see Steve Austin returning for a complete match due to his injury issues.

"The guys I don't think you'll ever see come back for more than a Stunner are guys like Steve. He's done everything, but he's got the neck thing. If he didn't have the neck thing, my boy would be back time and time and time again. But his overall health is the biggest thing. He can go out there and crack some stunners and look good doing it. But as of moving forward, I don't see him doing anything besides that," said Page.

Stone Cold last competed inside a WWE ring in 2003 at WrestleMania XIX when he took on The Rock in a thrilling bout. The Texas Rattlesnake has made sporadic appearances since then but has never competed in a singles contest.

What do you make of Vince Russo's tweet? Do you think it will be Cody Rhodes who steps up to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

