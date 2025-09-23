WWE veteran lambasts creative team over long, meaningless promo between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was irate with the opening segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He felt it was done just to kill time on the show.

Cody kicked off the show this week, turning his attention to Crown Jewel. He was interrupted by Seth Rollins and The Vision. Rollins spoke about their previous encounter and the upcoming Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The two stars exchanged some barbs, and Cody Rhodes left reminding Seth how he was 3-0 in their last three encounters.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the promo was excruciatingly long with no payoff. He felt it was ridiculous to call the PLE Crown Jewel when it was not happening in Saudi Arabia. The veteran writer felt the long promo was just about a ring and the Crown Jewel Championship. He mentioned that there were no real stakes to this matchup and fans wouldn't care about the encounter.

"Bro, think about how ridiculous this is. You got a 23-minute promo opening up the show over a ring that isn't even Crown Jewel anymore because it's in Australia. Think about it for a minute. 23-minute promo over a ring that isn't even in Saudi anymore. I swear to God, bro, they'll throw anything on this show, absolutely anything, man."

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have a long history. Rollins was the first man Rhodes faced when he returned to WWE a few years ago at WrestleMania. The two men had an epic trilogy of matches. Rollins also played an important role in helping The American Nightmare dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see which of these champions comes out on top when they collide at Crown Jewel.

