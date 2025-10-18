WWE veteran lashes out at Motor City Machine Guns and other stars; claims the roster full of wannabe comedians (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at some WWE stars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and the Motor City Machine Guns. He was reviewing this week's episode of SmackDown.

The latest episode of SmackDown emanated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Motor City Machine Guns were in action today, celebrating the one-year anniversary of their SmackDown debut. They defeated Los Garza in tag team action.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that every star on the roster was trying to be funny. He recalled that back in the day, the humor gimmick was perfected by one star, like Mick Foley. However, other wrestlers like Kane and The Undertaker retained their serious characters. The veteran writer felt every small guy on the current roster had given up on their character just to crack jokes on TV.

"Bro, I swear to God. Like everybody on the show is a comedian. The Machine Guns are comedians, Gargano is a comedian, Ciampa is a comedian. I like somebody to be a comedian. Mick Foley was a comedian. But not everybody was a comedian. But Taker wasn't a comedian. Kane wasn't a comedian. You know what I mean. There's a time and a place. But everybody out there who's five-foot-six is a comedian."

The Motor City Machine Guns also appeared in a video package this week. The duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin thanked the fans who had supported them throughout their career. They mentioned how they competed all across the world for well over two decades before reaching WWE.

They also recalled how they won the WWE Tag Team Championships just two weeks into their stint.

