WWE veteran lists the problem with Jey Uso as the World Heavyweight Championship (Exclusive)

Jey Uso won the first singles world title of his WWE career at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Gunther. While The Yeet Master is one of the most over superstars in pro wrestling currently, his win has not sat well with many. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed what could be the possible reason behind the same.

Main Event Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41, where he made Gunther tap out. However, the internet wrestling community was not impressed with the decision, and it was reflected in his victory video on YouTube, where the number of dislikes was far more than the number of likes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo noted that fans had seen Jey as a tag team wrestler for over a decade and were facing problems in accepting him as a singles world champion.

"The thing is, take nothing from Jey Uso, but here’s a part of the problem. He was a tag team wrestler for so long, and people looked at him as a tag team wrestler for so long. You can’t be a tag team wrestler for a freaking decade and then all of a sudden, you’re a world champion and everybody is buying into it. That’s a huge part of the problem." [From 1:09:50 onwards]

WWE has continued to back Jey despite the online criticism against him. The newly crowned champion was present on RAW last night, where he had his victory celebration.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

