WWE veteran is no longer on speaking terms with Vickie Guerrero, Bill Apter explains why (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar is apparently opposed to having any contact with the legendary manager, Vickie Guerrero. Veteran Journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the matter. The former WWE star in question is Chavo Guerrero Jr.

A while back, Vickie's daughter Sherilyn Guerrero had accused Vickie's husband, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her. This led to much buzz, with Vickie denying the allegations and threatening to take her daughter to court. On being asked about the matter, Chavo declined to comment much.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained why Chavo was no longer in contact with Vickie.

"I think he explained it on an interview that she had said some things that did not sit well with him about the family, and he just doesn't want any part of her." [6.11 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar had also shared his support for his cousin regarding the controversial allegations

While Chavo Guerrero Jr. did not have much to say about Sherilyn Guerrero's allegations about Kris Benson, he made it clear who he sided with.

Taking to social media, he shared his support for Sherilyn with a short message.

"Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️"

The matter remains unresolved to this day. It remains to be seen if any new information will come to light in the future.

