WWE veteran on a major Sasha Banks problem dating back to 2013 (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks has had a lot of success throughout her career as The Boss, but not everyone is a fan of the WWE Superstar’s nickname.

In 2013, Banks adopted the moniker during her time as a member of The Beautiful Fierce Females (BFFs) with Charlotte Flair and Summer Rae. The WrestleMania 37 main-eventer continued to use the nickname after she left NXT for the main roster in 2015.

Vince Russo wrote storylines for dozens of wrestlers in IMPACT/TNA, WCW, and WWE. He discussed monikers on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show alongside Brian James, also known as Road Dogg.

“During the Attitude Era, you guys all had a gimmick, but I know in my writing and in the vignettes and in the promos and in all that stuff, there was a reason you had the gimmick,” Russo said. “You were the Road Dogg, Rock was The Rock, Austin… you had your moniker, but the moniker fit.” [4:26-4:46]

While Russo believes the majority of Attitude Era nicknames made sense, he cannot say the same for WWE’s current generation.

“What I see today is every wrestler gets a moniker, but they don’t play the moniker,” Russo continued. “I think they think if the announcer says it over and over, ‘Sasha Banks is The Boss,’ well, I wanna see her as the boss. You gotta show me why. I think they got away from that and I think that really hurt them.” [4:47-5:12]

Watch the video above to hear Brian James and Vince Russo discuss Vince McMahon’s decision to let Karrion Kross and Keith Lee leave WWE in 2021.

Brian James shares his take on Sasha Banks’ nickname

The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion has also used The Legit Boss as her nickname over the last few years.

Brian James, SmackDown’s lead writer between 2016 and 2019, agrees with Vince Russo about the lack of explanation behind Banks’ moniker.

“I don’t disagree with that at all,” James said. “I’d also add that, especially with this specific one you mentioned, they just think, ‘Oh, The Boss is a cool name.’ Okay, and it is and it’s cool with the younger generation, but what does that look like? And does it look like she’s just bossing and balling and flossing? Is that what kind of boss she is?” [5:13-5:36]

“I don’t know the answer to that because I’m a 53-year-old white guy from Georgia! But, to your point, they should at least match the character, the moniker should match the character, and vice versa.” [5:36-5-52]

Banks was indefinitely suspended by WWE alongside Naomi in May after they walked out during an episode of RAW. Many fans and fellow wrestlers, including two-time Divas Champion Paige, expect The Boss to return to television soon.

Do you like Sasha Banks’ The Boss nickname? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

