Paige expects Triple H to bring 10-time Champion back to WWE

Paige has given her thoughts on Sasha Banks potentially appearing in WWE again following Triple H’s appointment as the head of creative.

Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended in May after they walked out during an episode of RAW. Since then, Triple H has taken over as WWE’s creative figurehead after Vince McMahon retired amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Paige’s in-ring career ended in April 2018 due to a serious neck injury. Speaking on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast, she discussed the possibility of wrestling Banks again one day. She also predicted that The Boss will return to WWE soon.

“If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment… to wrestle,” Paige said. “I’ll do promos here and there for big companies, but to actually wrestle it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha again for real… I feel like Hunter’s gonna get her back. I feel like now Hunter’s took over everyone’s gonna be like, ‘I’m ready to come home!’”

Banks, a 10-time Champion in WWE, landed a kick on Paige in December 2017 that ultimately led to the British star’s retirement at the age of 25.

While Paige does not blame Banks for the injury, she believes there is a “built-in story” if they face each other again one day.

Paige reacts to Triple H’s first WWE premium live event

SummerSlam 2022 was the first major WWE show of the Triple H era. It took place on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, and was widely praised by fans.

Paige said the biggest criticism from the show came when Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey in a controversial finish. Reflecting on that moment, she understood why The Game wanted both women to look strong.

“I mean, SummerSlam was f**king fantastic,” Paige continued. “No one’s really been one hundred percent happy with a pay-per-view before. I guess they were a little disappointed with Liv’s [match], but I’m like who cares? She retained. I’m just happy that they’re giving her a run. You have to win like that with [against] Ronda because they have to keep her strong.”

The controversy came at the end of the match when Morgan tapped out at the same time that she recorded a pinfall win over Rousey. Fans booed the SmackDown Women’s Champion last week and repeatedly chanted, “You tapped out!”

The fan reaction has prompted many to question whether Morgan should not have been booked to tap out at SummerSlam.

