WWE veteran has a massive pitch for RAW, says Triple H won't lose viewers (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H has been responsible for the company's evolution ever since he rose to power. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the programming is becoming stale now and has proposed a way to counter the issue.
With RAW being the flagship weekly program of the Stamford-based promotion, it generally gets the most viewership. While a section of fans are often seen complaining about certain aspects, it should be noted that the ratings and viewership numbers for the show do not undergo any drastic change. According to Vince Russo, it is entirely possible to use RAW as a testing ground for new formats, because of this reason.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"I sincerely ask myself this question. If they put on a test pattern on Monday Night for two and a half hours, would they draw the same number. I think they'd draw the same number. I really do. People are gonna tune into that show no matter what."
The WWE veteran also talked about fans complaining about WrestleMania 43
According to Vince Russo, fans complaining about WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia next will not have any major effect on the company's revenue.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:
"They ain't doing nothing Chris, I am so tired of these fans. 'Cause you know what bro, I say this all the time. You are not real fans. Okay, when, I said this a million times, when the Giants start playing like crap, I stop watching. It's that simple. I stop watching, okay stop playing better, win a couple of games, I'll watch. Bro this is what these people do for a living. They can belly-ache, they can kvetch, they can, nothing, nothing is ever going to change. Ever."
As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H does next for WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.