WWE veteran has a massive pitch for RAW, says Triple H won't lose viewers (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H has been responsible for the company's evolution ever since he rose to power. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the programming is becoming stale now and has proposed a way to counter the issue.

Ad

With RAW being the flagship weekly program of the Stamford-based promotion, it generally gets the most viewership. While a section of fans are often seen complaining about certain aspects, it should be noted that the ratings and viewership numbers for the show do not undergo any drastic change. According to Vince Russo, it is entirely possible to use RAW as a testing ground for new formats, because of this reason.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

Ad

Trending

"I sincerely ask myself this question. If they put on a test pattern on Monday Night for two and a half hours, would they draw the same number. I think they'd draw the same number. I really do. People are gonna tune into that show no matter what."

Ad

The WWE veteran also talked about fans complaining about WrestleMania 43

According to Vince Russo, fans complaining about WrestleMania 43 being held in Saudi Arabia next will not have any major effect on the company's revenue.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"They ain't doing nothing Chris, I am so tired of these fans. 'Cause you know what bro, I say this all the time. You are not real fans. Okay, when, I said this a million times, when the Giants start playing like crap, I stop watching. It's that simple. I stop watching, okay stop playing better, win a couple of games, I'll watch. Bro this is what these people do for a living. They can belly-ache, they can kvetch, they can, nothing, nothing is ever going to change. Ever."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H does next for WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More