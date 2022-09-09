WWE Superstar Natalya shares a proud family moment with the late Queen Elizabeth II

On Twitter, WWE veteran Natalya recently shared a medal that her grandfather received from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen of Harts comes from a prestigious background. The Hart family has accomplished a lot in the professional wrestling industry. Natalya's father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, along with her uncle Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, has won the WWE tag titles, and the two are also WWE Hall of Famers. Nattie herself is a multi-time women's champion and has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Currently, the entire world is mourning the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen of Harts also paid her respects and shared an award her grandfather received from the Queen.

She mentioned that her grandfather, Stewart Edward Hart won Canada's prestigious The Queen's Golden Jubilee medal.

"Thinking about the Queen and how she impacted so many in such a positive way. My grandfather was awarded The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal (The Order of Canada) by Queen Elizabeth for his charity work through Stampede Wrestling. Stu was so proud of this because it was from her," Natalya tweeted.

With all of the Hart family's accomplishments, Nattie has also earned four Guinness records. The Queen of Harts holds the records for the most matches by a female in WWE with over a thousand matches, the most wins and losses by a female WWE Superstar, and the most pay-per-view appearances by a female WWE star.

Fans had varied reactions to Natalya's tweet

Fans appreciated Nattie's grandfather receiving the medal from Queen Elizabeth II.

Fans also paid their due respects to the Queen.

Fans also thanked the multi-time women's champion for sharing this message. They were also happy that the Queen impacted Nattie's life.

Displaced Englishman @johnpbrooks @NatbyNature Thank you Nat. It’s a loss for all. I am glad she left a mark on your family @NatbyNature Thank you Nat. It’s a loss for all. I am glad she left a mark on your family

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in the United Kingdom. Alongside the world, Sportskeeda is mourning the monarch and wishes the Royal Family to stay strong during these challenging times.

Are you a fan of the Queen of Harts? Let us know in the comments section below.

