WWE veteran has one major problem with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' feud (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently stated that WWE should have waited until a premium live event to book Trish Stratus' betrayal of Becky Lynch.

On the April 10th edition of RAW, Becky Lynch teamed up with Trish Stratus to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Since a mystery attacker took out Lita ahead of RAW, Stratus replaced her. The Man and Stratus ended up losing their titles.

Post-match, the WWE Hall of Famer showed her true colors as she betrayed Becky Lynch and laid her out. Later, Trish even revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita. She cited a lack of respect from fans for her actions.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained WWE should have booked the heel turn on a premium live event. The veteran added that the stakes should have been higher, with Stratus taking away something personal from Lynch.

"They had time to set this up. Instead of having her turn on the TV, which is not a bad place, it'd wait for a pay-per-view to do it... And then take something that's important to Becky; take it away from her. I don't know what it would be, but let's just wait," said Mantell.[7:14 to 7:35]

Vince Russo on Becky Lynch's WWE absence

Ever since Trish Stratus attacked her, Becky Lynch is nowhere to be seen on RAW. Speaking on last week's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking. He explained that if the plan was to keep The Man away from TV, Stratus' attack on her should have been more devastating and vicious.

"So Becky's not been on this show for two straight weeks now. Bro, did you see anything that Trish did to Becky that would have kept her off the show? If she wasn't gonna be on the show for the next two weeks, shouldn't she have gotten some really big heat? Shouldn't she have done something devastating to Becky? Then the interviewer is asking the talent why isn't Becky here. What kind of a question is that you're asking Trish Stratus?" Said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen when Lynch returns to the promotion's programming to set up a dream match with her rival, Trish Stratus.

