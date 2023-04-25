"Shouldn't she have done something devastating?" - Wrestling veteran questions Becky Lynch's absence from WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch missing RAW for two straight weeks.

The Man was last seen on WWE TV two weeks ago as she defended the Women's Tag Team Championship. After Lita was mysteriously attacked, Trish Stratus stepped in to team with Lynch. However, their alliance was not good enough to retain the title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

After the loss, Stratus turned heel and attacked Lynch. The following week, the Hall of Famer also revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita to isolate Big Time Becks.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Lynch was still not on the show. He suggested that if WWE planned to keep The Man off TV for a couple of weeks, the attack on her should have been more vicious.

"So Becky's not been on this show for two straight weeks now. Bro, did you see anything that Trish did to Becky that would have kept her off the show? If she wasn't gonna be on the show for the next two weeks, shouldn't she have gotten some really big heat? Shouldn't she have done something devastating to Becky? Then the interviewer is asking the talent why isn't Becky here. What kind of a question is that you're asking Trish Stratus?" [34:23 - 35:03]

Trish Stratus shared an update on Becky Lynch's whereabouts

This week on RAW, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Trish Stratus in a backstage interview segment.

Stratus mentioned that Becky Lynch was under a lot of stress after juggling her family life and work. The Hall of Famer argued that she had done Lynch a favor by blindsiding her and sending her home for two weeks.

Stratus concluded by saying that she was enjoying the spotlight while Lynch was still recovering from the shock of the beatdown she had laid on her.

