WWE veteran picks Tony Khan over Triple H, explains why (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 30, 2025 09:24 GMT
Tony Khan picked over Triple H? (via WWE.com and AEW
Tony Khan picked over Triple H? (Image via: WWE.com and AEW's X handle)

AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Triple H have been competing for more prominence for years, with the latter generally outperforming the former in terms of ratings and viewership. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo would apparently still prefer Tony Khan as the boss of a pro-wrestling promotion for a simple reason.

According to Russo, Triple H being a retired pro wrestler causes him to have a skewed perspective in terms of booking. The WWE veteran believes that although Tony Khan has his own issues, this makes the AEW president a better pick for a hypothetical new promotion than The Game. He also mentioned how Karrion Kross was probably fired because he was better than Triple H in certain ways.

Speaking on BroDown hosted by Mac Davis, Russo stated:

"I would say this for a simple reason, and you guys have heard me say it a million times. I would say Tony Khan, because Tony Khan was never one of the boys. Triple H is one of the boys, will always be one of the boys, and that's gonna have an effect on the way he runs the company and does business. Example, Karrion Kross." [From 46:25 onwards]
The WWE veteran recently criticized Triple H's booking decisions and storylines

According to Vince Russo, Triple H's lack of skill in crafting interesting characters has resulted in stars like Michin not generating much hype.

Speaking on the same episode of BroDown, he said:

"When you are indifferent to the characters, that is on the writers. That means the characters are well defined, and there is zero emotional connection with you, the viewers and the talent on your television screen. That is on the writer."
As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE evolves in the coming months.

