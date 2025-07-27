WWE veteran points out reason behind recent rise in injuries; explains The Rock and Triple H's work (Exclusive)

WWE and other promotions have been witness to a steady increase in the frequency of injuries lately, which has raised questions from fans. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the driving force behind this lies in the in-ring styles being employed by stars.Pro wrestling has evolved significantly over the years, with current stars being much more liberal with acrobatic and high-flying moves. According to Russo, this could be a factor behind the rise in injuries, including recent ones like Adam Cole's and Seth Rollins'.Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how stars like The Rock and Triple H were very careful about being in control of their bodies. He said:&quot;Can you remember one time when Rock ever left his feet? Did Triple H ever leave his feet? You know, bro, the only time in the past when the wrestler left his feet was to deliver a dropkick. That's when they left their feet. Now, everytime you leave your feet, you are increasing the odds of blowing out a knee. Especially if you know you are not a big guy, and bro, we just keep seeing injury after injury...&quot; [3:02 onwards]WWE veteran pointed out another reason for injuriesAccording to Vince Russo, the size of modern wrestlers and their physiques have also contributed to the rise in injuries.Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how smaller stars were more at risk of sustaining injuries. He took the example of Bryan Danielson while talking about Adam Cole's recent injury and said:&quot;Absolutely. And again, bro, we are talking about, I hate to say it and I am always the bad guy... I don't care. Look at the size of these guys. Look at the size of Bryan Danielson and how many times he has gotten hurt. Look at the size of these guys, that plays into it. The size and the being off your feet, and the more moves when you don't have control of your body and people are throwing you around. Bro, all that, all that adds up to early retirement.&quot; [1:56 onwards]What is next for the pro wrestling business? Only time will tell.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video