  • "I hate to say it" - WWE veteran lays out real reason behind Bryan Danielson's injuries (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:10 GMT
What is next for Bryan Danielson? (Image credits: WWE.com)

Injuries are nothing new in the pro-wrestling world, be it in WWE or anywhere else. However, there has been a noticeable rise in the frequency of injuries over the years, which Vince Russo attributes to a specific factor.

As pro-wrestling has evolved through time, fans have seen the rosters becoming more accommodating of different body types instead of only buff physiques. Bryan Danielson, for instance, was quite different physically from his peers. Adam Cole falls in the same category, although his future in the ring remains doubtful at this time owing to his recent injuries.

While talking about Adam Cole's recent injuries on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran brought up the thinner physiques of stars like The Panama City Playboy and Bryan Danielson. He said:

"Absolutely. And again bro we are talking about, I hate to say it and I am always the bad guy... I don't care. Look at the size of these guys. Look at the size of Bryan Danielson and how many times he has gotten hurt. Look at the size of these guys, that plays into it. The size and the being off your feet, and the more moves where you don't have control of your body and people are throwing you around. Bro all that, all that adds up to early retirement." [1:56 onwards]
Another WWE veteran has expressed concern for Adam Cole

Jim Cornette was also concerned for Adam Cole after he seemingly hinted at an early retirement. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran stated that Cole was getting noticeably more frail. He said:

"Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally," said Cornette.
As of now, only time will tell what is next for the former NXT Champion in the world of wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
