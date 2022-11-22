WWE veteran points out how Roman Reigns is different from John Cena, The Rock, and two other Hall of Famers

Paul Heyman pointed out a key difference that separates Roman Reigns from John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan.

Since winning the Universal Title two years ago, Roman Reigns has gone on a dominant path. He has laid waste to every opponent put in front of him. During this title run, The Tribal Chief has become one of the top stars in the company.

Hence, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to place Reigns in the same category as some WWE Legends like John Cena, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. While at the top of the game, these men were dominant and enjoyed multiple world title reigns.

However, Paul Heyman has identified one key difference that separates Reigns from the aforementioned legends. Speaking to The Ringer, he noted that fans still see layers within his character even after two years.

“I would suggest that after two years of television, you knew who ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin was. After two years of television, you knew who The Rock was. After two years of television, you knew who Hulk Hogan was. After two years of television, you knew who John Cena was. After over two years of being the undisputed champion, you’re still finding out different layers of Roman Reigns," Heyman said.

Roman Reigns says he is just getting started

Although Roman Reigns has been at the top of the food chain for some time, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes he is only getting started.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, The Tribal Chief says he is only in the bottom of the third innings, indicating that he is nowhere near the end.

“People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me... Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, there’s just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we’ve been putting on. Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger,” Reigns said.

Although Reigns isn't defending his titles at Survivor Series, he and The Bloodline will face Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match. This will mark the first time a WarGames match will occur at Survivor Series.

How would you rate Roman Reigns' title run? Sound off in the comments section.

