WWE veteran praises Drew McIntyre for dominating promo, calls other stars "freaking marks" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was full of praise for Drew McIntyre this week. The veteran writer acknowledged the star for not conforming to fan chants during the SmackDown TV tapings.

Last week on SmackDown, McIntyre showed up to interrupt Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior spoke about how he narrowly missed the chance to be the Undisputed WWE Champion on several occasions because of Damian Priest.

This week, on Legion of RAW, Russo commended McIntyre for not letting fans hijack his promo with their chants. He pointed out that Drew carried on with his promo like a professional, forcing the crowd to shut up and listen. The veteran writer accused other stars of stopping to acknowledge fans' chants, derailing the entire segment.

"On Friday, God bless him, Drew McIntyre talked right over them, and they shut up. Drew McIntyre did not sell for that crowd one single time, and literally when he talked over them, they shut up. It's the other marks in the ring that [sic] are encouraging them to sing and dance and carry on, like freaking marks, bro. That's why Drew McIntyre's, like, is the tail gonna wag the dog, or are we gonna own this promo. And he talked right over them, and they shut up!" he said. [From 16:50 onwards]

Drew was laid out by Damian Priest last week in a vicious attack backstage. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior shows up for revenge this week on the blue brand's show.

