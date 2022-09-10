"This is amazing" - WWE Veteran says he loved working with Mandy Rose; praises Toxic Attraction

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler said he loved working with Mandy Rose and praised her recent work on NXT 2.0.

Mandy Rose moved back to the black and gold brand to reinvent herself. After spending some time on the brand, she created a stable called Toxic Attraction along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane. The trio has dominated the NXT Women's division.

Last week, Rose made history when she unified the NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championship. Rose defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura at the World's Collide event. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Dolph Ziggler praised Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction:

"But also what I really loved was I had earlier worked with Mandy, and when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group, Toxic Attraction, stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently, act like they were running the place, and a couple of the weeks I was there, they sat in the VIP lounge, sipping champagne and talking trash, I go, this is amazing. I was blown away just by the leaps and bounds she had done since I had worked with her six months earlier. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what The Golden Goddess does next as a double champion.

Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose were an on-screen WWE couple for months

In 2019, The Golden Goddess was lost in the mix on the main roster. Rose failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on several occasions with Sonya Deville. She then began a romantic storyline on the blue brand with Otis.

However, Deville did not want Rose to be associated with one half of Heavy Machinery and she got help in the form of Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler pursued Rose and the two began an on-screen relationship.

Ziggler and Otis feuded for a few months to win Rose's heart. A few weeks later, the SmackDown hacker exposed Ziggler and Deville's devious plans.

This led to a WrestleMania match between Otis and Ziggler where the former won and the storyline ended with Rose and Otis becoming a couple. A few months later, Rose was drafted to RAW where she began teaming up with Dana Brooke.

When do you think Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction will move to the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

