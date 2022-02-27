"The greatest of all time" - WWE veteran showers Roman Reigns with praise ahead of Brock Lesnar clash at WrestleMania 38

WWE manager, advocate and spokesman Paul Heyman recently claimed that Roman Reigns is enjoying the greatest run of his career so far as The Tribal Chief. The Universal Champion is currently set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Take All main event.

The match is guaranteed to be a blockbuster showdown and Heyman is quite aware of it. Reigns' special counsel stated that WWE announcing the showdown for 'Mania a month before the event goes to show how massive this match is going to be.

In an interview with The Zaslow Show, Heyman was all praise regarding The Head of the Table as he prepares to lead his charge into one of the biggest matches of his storied career:

“I view this as a first time ever because this is the first time Brock Lesnar is stepping into the ring at WrestleMania with The Tribal Chief... (It) is the prelude to the run of Roman Reigns’ career that will go down in history as the greatest of all time. The fact that we are announcing almost a month out, what the main event at WrestleMania is gonna be and the fact that it features Roman Reigns is testimony to that fact that The Tribal Chief is the greatest box office attraction in WWE history,” said Paul Heyman. (H/T- The Zaslow Show)

Roman Reigns will be going against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

The WWE Universal Champion will face Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. This won't be the first time the duo will cross paths at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The match between Reigns and Lesnar was confirmed in the aftermath of The Beast Incarnate's WWE Championship win at the Elimination Chamber premium event. After the announcement of the match, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to make a bold statement, writing the following:

"... and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe," said The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has enjoyed an incredibly successful run so far as the WWE Universal Champion and is coming off a victory over the legendary Goldberg. It remains to be seen if he will maintain his spot at The Head of the Table with a win over Lesnar.

Who will come out on top when Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

