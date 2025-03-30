  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • WWE veteran predicts SummerSlam match for John Cena that could have far-reaching effects 

WWE veteran predicts SummerSlam match for John Cena that could have far-reaching effects 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 30, 2025 14:41 GMT
John Cena during his promo on RAW this week [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena on RAW [Image credits: WWE.com]

Wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about a possible SummerSlam matchup for John Cena. The legendary star is currently on his farewell tour.

Ad

Cena embraced a heel persona heading into this year's WrestleMania. He attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, sending shockwaves across the WWE Universe. The Franchise Player turned his back on the fans and claimed they had bullied him throughout his career.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked Bischoff if could we see Rock vs. Cena III at SummerSlam since the PLE will take place in the same stadium where the two legends had their second WrestleMania match. Eric mentioned that there was a high chance we could see John Cena winning the title at WrestleMania 41 and going up against The Rock at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer felt that this match could have far-reaching effects. The Final Boss could take the title from Cena, leading to a future encounter with Cody Rhodes:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Of course. And then, what if Rock beats Cena? He's got the title, and now we've got Rock and Cody. Because you could keep both stories going at the same time. You could be building anticipation. Cody could be fighting his way to get an opportunity to get to The Rock. That story could last a year, easily." [From 00:28 to 00:54]
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

John Cena is going after a record at WrestleMania

Over the last two decades, John Cena has been the cornerstone of WWE. The star has won several titles and headlined numerous PLEs.

The Face That Runs the Place equaled Ric Flair with 16 World Championship wins and is looking to win his 17th. During a recent promo on RAW, Cena even announced that he would break the record and leave everyone behind.

Ad
Ad

It will be interesting to see if Cena can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 this year.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks and add an H/T to Sportskeeda wrestling for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी