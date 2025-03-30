WWE veteran predicts SummerSlam match for John Cena that could have far-reaching effects 

Wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about a possible SummerSlam matchup for John Cena. The legendary star is currently on his farewell tour.

Cena embraced a heel persona heading into this year's WrestleMania. He attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, sending shockwaves across the WWE Universe. The Franchise Player turned his back on the fans and claimed they had bullied him throughout his career.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked Bischoff if could we see Rock vs. Cena III at SummerSlam since the PLE will take place in the same stadium where the two legends had their second WrestleMania match. Eric mentioned that there was a high chance we could see John Cena winning the title at WrestleMania 41 and going up against The Rock at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer felt that this match could have far-reaching effects. The Final Boss could take the title from Cena, leading to a future encounter with Cody Rhodes:

"Of course. And then, what if Rock beats Cena? He's got the title, and now we've got Rock and Cody. Because you could keep both stories going at the same time. You could be building anticipation. Cody could be fighting his way to get an opportunity to get to The Rock. That story could last a year, easily." [From 00:28 to 00:54]

John Cena is going after a record at WrestleMania

Over the last two decades, John Cena has been the cornerstone of WWE. The star has won several titles and headlined numerous PLEs.

The Face That Runs the Place equaled Ric Flair with 16 World Championship wins and is looking to win his 17th. During a recent promo on RAW, Cena even announced that he would break the record and leave everyone behind.

It will be interesting to see if Cena can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 this year.

