"I'm talking about Roman Reigns" - WWE veteran raises question on the Samoan family helping Naomi (Exclusive)

It's not often that a top talent walks out of WWE due to creative disappointments. Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to stand up against the officials has sparked varied opinions online.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW featuring Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former raised the possibility of Naomi's WWE run getting aided by the company's ties to the Samoan family.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are in powerful positions within WWE, and Russo feels they may have helped the former SmackDown Women's Champion get better opportunities.

"Bro, I'm wondering if Naomi started getting more of a push because of the position her family members were in," said Vince Russo. "And I'm talking about The Usos, and I'm talking about Roman Reigns." [8:03 - 8:18]

Irrespective of her affiliation with the Samoan Dynasty, Vince Russo believes that Naomi deserved to get a push early on in her career. The former WWE writer praised the superstar's remarkable athleticism and could see her passion for pro wrestling.

"You know what, bro? The bottom line, and you and I have been talking about this for years is she should have been getting a push anyway. This is a woman that is a blue-chip athlete. I saw enough of the Divas show to see how much she loves the business," recalled Russo. [8:19 - 8:37]

Vince Russo thinks Naomi has been a victim of stop-start booking in WWE

Despite being a long-tenured member of the roster, Naomi is yet to confirm her spot as a consistent main event superstar. Russo stated that the two-time women's champion's momentum suffered due to WWE's erratic booking patterns.

He also speculated that Naomi's past experiences with her creative direction might have prompted the 13-year veteran to stand up for herself this week:

"This is another victim of start-stop, start-stop [booking], so she should have been given her due a long time ago," stated Russo. "And maybe she just got to the point where, okay, finally, bro, whether she got the added push because of her family or not, but maybe she saw this as just kind of going backward again. She feels like her and Sasha achieved a lot, and she does not want to go back in the opposite direction." [8:37 - 9:14]

While Vince Russo and many others have been supportive of Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions, there is also a section of the fanbase who have not had a positive reaction. Which side are you on? Let us know in the comments section below.

