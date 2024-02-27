WWE veteran reacts to controversial comments about Vince McMahon by John Cena (Exclusive)

The ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant has attracted the attention of the entire wrestling world. Some of the sport's biggest stars who worked under the former WWE boss have shared their opinion on the matter, including John Cena. Cena's comments have become a talking point in themselves, and Vince Russo has now shared his take on the matter.

John Cena was one of the biggest stars created by McMahon, and the two worked together closely for years, especially during the Ruthless Aggression era. On being asked about the allegations, the Peacemaker star caused controversy by sticking by his former boss. The 16-time world champion also said he loved McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked if he thinks Cena made those comments due to a fear of the former WWE CEO. Russo refuted that and said he believed Cena meant what he said.

“I believe he really does love him, I mean I really believe he gives all his success to Vince McMahon and that’s fine bro, that’s...that’s wonderful but you still have to acknowledge what we’re talking about here bro and I don’t think he really did that but I don’t think Cena’s doing it out of fear, no.” [23:13 - 23:37]

Vince McMahon has since resigned from his position on the TKO board but has vowed to fight the allegations.

