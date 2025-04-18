WWE veteran recalls quick prep before facing Ric Flair in a Cage Match: "I'm a freaking novice" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared a story about working with Ric Flair. The two men worked together in WCW during the company's final years.

While WCW was struggling in the Monday Night Wars against WWE, Vince Russo was brought in to change the company's fortunes. The veteran wrestling writer started scripting the storylines, booking himself into some major feuds on TV.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled the time he was scheduled to wrestle Ric Flair in a Cage Match. The veteran writer claimed he was a novice, competing in a live setup where anything could go wrong. Russo mentioned going to the WCW Power Plant to rehearse the spots, but Flair walked him through the encounter in 10 minutes. He felt he needed more time, but the Nature Boy was hesitant, and they barely spent any more time preparing for the match.

"Bro, come on. I'm a freaking novice. I don't know what the freak I'm doing, and I'm supposed to have a Cage Match with Ric Flair. Like come on, who's kidding who? So they put the cage up at the Power Plant. They put it up at the Power Plant so I can go through the match with Flair. I go to the Power Plant, Flair's there. He walks me through the match, A-Z, I am not kidding you, in less than 10 minutes. I'm trying to register everything he's saying. So, he's done, and I'm like, 'Okay, let's go over that one more time.' I swear to God, he's like, 'What do you mean? We just went over it.' I didn't say anything, and we didn't go over it again. But bro, like seriously." [6:55 onwards]

Russo's stint in WCW wasn't as successful, with the company shutting its doors in 2001 after selling to Vince McMahon. Ric Flair joined the WWE and went on to have several classic matches, adding to his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

