WWE veteran recalls Vince McMahon’s strict backstage methods - "It's like watching a movie" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:44 GMT
Vince McMahon was the former Chairman and CEO of WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the company's backstage environment during the Vince McMahon regime. He spoke about how Vince emphasized the importance of watching the show.

Teddy’s comments came amid discussions about WWE's current locker room culture. The Undertaker recently criticized talent on his podcast for prioritizing social media over studying matches. The Phenom claimed he was old-school and that back in the day, stars would watch the matches even if they weren't booked.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy agreed with Taker's opinions. He stated that Vince McMahon was a huge proponent of watching matches on monitors. backstage. He recalled how stars would gather around a monitor and watch the action. Long said that even if they had matches, they would go out, perform, and come back and assemble in front of the screen.

also-read-trending Trending
"There's monitors back there and there's chairs that are back there. So it's like watching a movie. So everybody sat down and they watched the whole show backstage until your time was to go out. Then you got up, went out, did your thing, came back, sat down, and continued watching the show. And that's how you learn. Vince was very high on that. You made sure you didn't leave that arena until it was all over with. But that was good, you learn that way. You can't just run in and run out the door and think you're gonna learn."
The Undertaker has recently been spending a lot of time with WWE prospects, filming the LFG reality series.

It will be interesting to see if the Deadman's comments spark a change in the backstage locker room culture.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

