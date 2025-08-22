"Triple H did that the right way" - Ex-WWE writer disagrees with Vince McMahon's recent statement

Triple H took over the creative duties in WWE when Vince McMahon was forced to step down in 2022. While The Game has booked the show differently than his predecessor, Vince Russo recently disagreed with Mr. McMahon's recent statement.

Hulk Hogan's passing was a tragic day in modern wrestling, and Vince McMahon talked about it with TMZ when they were filming for the upcoming documentary on The Hulkster. Moreover, Mr. McMahon expressed that he wasn't happy with the way the multi-time WWE World Champion was presented on RAW's Netflix debut and wasn't a fan of the reaction the late veteran received from the audience.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer disagreed with Vince McMahon's recent statements and said Triple H did the right thing by putting Hulk Hogan around the end of the show when Monday Night RAW made its Netflix debut.

"Listen, everyone probably knows I'm not a big fan of the way Triple H does business, but bro [Hulk] Hogan came out last. Hogan got the grand entrance on the Netflix thing. They did everybody else and saved Hogan for last. So, believe it or not, Triple H did that in the right way... What would Vince [McMahon] have possibly done differently, other than bring Hulk Hogan out last? I mean, come on, bro. It's easy to say now because the dude d*ed... I think Triple H did that right. I don't know, Stevie, what freaking Vince would've done differently," Russo said.

Vince McMahon was upset with WWE

Vince McMahon gave his life to the Stamford-based promotion and took the company to new heights when he purchased it from his father. However, Mr. McMahon was surrounded by controversy and was forced to step down in 2022. A lot has changed in the past few years, but the 79-year-old former promoter wasn't happy with the company or its recent direction.

In a clip from TMZ's The Real Hulk Hogan, the former WWE Champion stated he wasn't happy that the new regime didn't invite him when they gave a tribute to Hulk Hogan on Monday Night RAW.

"It struck me that way as well," McMahon said.

McMahon has a complicated relationship with the company due to the ongoing lawsuit.

