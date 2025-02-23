WWE veteran reflects on getting his tooth knocked out by CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk has been part of several memorable moments over the years. However, a popular star recently claimed that The Best in the World once knocked out his tooth accidentally.

Monday Night RAW commentator Michael Cole recently made the shocking revelation during his appearance at Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He explained how the incident took place before his bout with Jerry "the King" Lawler at WrestleMania 27. The Voice of WWE further noted that he lost another tooth during the match.

"I had a little run when I was a heel where I actually got in the ring. Terrible, but I took bumps. I got my tooth knocked out. CM Punk, during the day, as I was going over the match with Jerry, he just decided to run across the ring and give me a knee lift. Dummy me didn’t move out of the way, and he knocked my tooth out. During the match, Jerry hit me with a dropkick and knocked my other tooth out," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out Michael Cole's comments in the video below:

Michael Cole has shared the ring with Jerry Lawler on multiple occasions. In fact, 'The King' has featured in six of the 56-year-old's twelve wrestling matches. Their bout at WrestleMania 27 was the first of the six clashes.

Despite the WWE Hall of Famer securing a win via submission, the then-Anonymous RAW General Manager overturned the decision in Cole's favor.

Michael Cole reveals why WWE fans used to hate him

Michael Cole is among the most beloved non-wrestling stars in WWE. However, this hasn't always been the case.

During the same edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the veteran stated that one of the reasons behind the hate was his not being a professional wrestler. Cole added that he had earned fans' respect over the years.

"When I first started my career here, one of the reasons the fans hated me [was] because I wasn't a professionally wrestling announcer. But I just think over the years they've come to respect the work ethic, and they also understand that, to your point, I've been a soundtrack for a couple of different generations now," he said. [From 9:27 to 9:44]

Michael Cole has been with WWE since 1997, and going by his recent revelation about signing a new deal with the Stamford-based company, the veteran looks set to complete three decades in the wrestling promotion.

