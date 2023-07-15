WWE veteran reflects on smashing his car into John Cena

WWE Superstar John Cena has been part of various tragic incidents during his successful career. The Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield finally came up with his justification for a 15-year-old one such incident.

John Cena and JBL have been arch-rival throughout their careers in WWE, with the latter playing a vital role in The Cenation Leader's rise to prominence. However, during their brutal brawls, both of them vandalized many cars.

In one of many such incidents, Cena chased JBL to the parking lot after their match was ruled out due to disqualification. Bradshaw knocked him down and smashed his car into the 16-time WorldChampion.

On the 15th Anniversary of that segment, the veteran retweeted a video of the incident, noting that his actions were "self defense."

"This was self defense."

Grayson Waller wants John Cena to appear on his talk show in WWE

John Cena has transitioned into the role of a part-time wrestler over the years and is rarely seen on WWE programming. However, the 16-time World Champion was present at Money in the Bank PLE, where he even talked about bringing WrestleMania to London.

The legendary star was soon interrupted by Grayson Waller who was eventually treated to an Attitude Adjustment by the former. However, that did not stop the SmackDown star from running his mouth as he invited Cena to his talk show during his recent appearance on The Bump.

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show."

Cena was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39 where he was defeated by Austin Theory. Grayson Waller, meanwhile, has been involved in segments with top names like AJ Styles and Edge and could be the next breakout star of the Stamford-based promotion.