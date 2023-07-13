Veteran says John Cena could get involved in a "skit" with 33-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania: London (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks WWE legend John Cena could host the teased WrestleMania event in London and get involved in a segment with Grayson Waller.

During his surprise appearance at Money in The Bank 2023, the crowd erupted when Cena dropped a major hint at an upcoming edition of WrestleMania taking place in London.

That said, while WrestleMania 40 will go down in Philadelphia, WWE was close to finalizing the venue of WrestleMania 41 in 2025. As such, fans shouldn't expect the event to take place in London anytime before 2026.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter mentioned that The Cenation Leader could host Mania's London edition.

He even suggested that even if John Cena didn't wrestle at the show, he could appear in a segment alongside someone like Grayson Waller, with whom he also had a confrontation at Money in the Bank.

"Yeah, but I'd think he'll be a host. With all the movie stuff that's going on, maybe they are asking him not to do that (wrestle) like they had Hulk Hogan host it one time. John Cena running throughout the program and then getting involved in a little skit with Grayson Waller or whatever, just give his finisher. I think that'll be great," said Bill Apter. [2:24 - 2:50]

Grayson Waller wants John Cena to appear on his talk show in WWE

During his latest appearance on WWE's The Bump, Waller stated that he would like to have John Cena as a guest on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

The 33-year-old even took shots at Cena, saying he hasn't done much in WWE of late, apart from losing. Grayson Waller added that he could help The Leader of Cenation get his mojo back by hosting him on his talk show on SmackDown.

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show," he added.

- Went Face To Face With John Cena.

- Had His Debut Match Against Edge.



Grayson Waller made his main roster in-ring debut on SmackDown last week, where he lost to Edge in a star-making performance.

Do you see John Cena getting back into the ring anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

