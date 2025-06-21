WWE veteran reveals shocking truth behind John Cena's pipebomb promo: "That's not the creative" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's promo this week. The champ lit up SmackDown with a scathing "pipebomb" on CM Punk.
Cena hit Punk with an Attitude Adjustment on a table and then recreated his infamous "pipebomb" promo to mock his challenger. The 17-time world champion stated that he gave Punk the stage to become a wrestling sensation. Cena claimed that he was the Greatest of All Time, and Punk stood no chance against him at Night of Champions.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo revealed that his sources inside WWE told him that Cena was writing his own segments. He declared that the 17-time champion was doing as he pleased without any intervention from the creative team or agents. The veteran writer noted that this week's promo was probably the best bit of wrestling television he had watched in a decade.
"I'm gonna say it. I talked to some people inside WWE. I'd never say who it is, I don't want to get anybody in trouble. They told me weeks ago, when this angle started, Cena is doing all his own stuff. Nobody is telling John Cena what to do. Nobody is producing John Cena, nobody is writing for John Cena. Cena is going out there and doing what he wants to do." He continued, "Cena cut a reality-based promo, which is the best thing I've seen on any wrestling show in the last 10 years. Let me be clear, that's not Triple H, that's not the creative, that's not the office." [4:40 onwards]
With the fiery promo this week, Cena has set the stage for a huge battle at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see how Punk comes back from this week's beating.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.