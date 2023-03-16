WWE Veteran reveals how The Undertaker's iconic match came into existence (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is one of the biggest WWE legends in history. It can be argued that he has been involved in the highest number of iconic matches in the company's existence. One of those came in 1997 and Vince Russo explained how it came into existence,

Prior to their back-to-back WrestleMania classics, the Phenom faced Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match at the WWE Badd Blood: In Your House pay-per-view in 1997. It was a sensational match that also saw the WWE debut of Kane. The stipulation has been one of the most popular since then.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the origination of the Hell in a Cell gimmick.

"I was there for the inception of Hell in a Cell. Now, I did not come up with the concept. I’ll tell you where the concept came out of. Taker and Shawn wanted to have a cage match but they didn’t want to be confined by the cage on the apron. They wanted more room, that’s where the concept came up. The concept was told to me by Vince, I believe Cornette was there and they needed a name for it."

He continued:

"I threw out Hell in the Cell. And the reason why I threw it out, Hell in the Cell means there’s one cell, this is THE cell. It’s a big deal, it’s a spectacle. These guys say Hell in a Cell, it could be any cell. No. It’s THE cell, it’s supposed to be a character in the match. They drive me nuts. I don’t know how it was changed from Hell in the Cell to Hell in a Cell. A cell could be anything," Vince Russo said. [22:30 – 24:10]

Finn Balor vs. Edge at WWE WrestleMania 39 will the first Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania without The Undertaker

The Undertaker is synonymous with the Hell in a Cell gimmick. The Deadman has been involved in every Hell in a Cell match on the Grandest Stage of them All. He defeated Big Boss Man, Triple H, and Shane McMahon in WrestleMania Hell in a Cell matches.

Finn Balor and Edge will create history in Hollywood when they square off inside the hellish steel structure. Prior to this, the last Hell in a Cell match came at the gimmick's namesake Premium Live Event when Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in 2022.

Who do you think will win between Edge and Finn Balor? Sound off in the comments.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes