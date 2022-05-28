WWE veteran has concerns about Roman Reigns's rumored September 2022 opponent

Vince Russo is unsure if Drew McIntyre is the right man to win Roman Reigns’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify WWE’s male world titles. It has been widely speculated that McIntyre will face The Tribal Chief at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told NBC Sports Boston that McIntyre has lost too many matches to realistically be viewed as Reigns’s conqueror.

“They’ve done that same exact booking with Drew,” Russo said. “Drew lost a lot of matches he shouldn’t have lost and, quite frankly, if it were real, he wouldn’t have lost. He could have been that guy but, man, they beat him too and people don’t forget that.” [21:47-22:07]

While McIntyre is undefeated in his last 13 televised singles matches, his win/loss record made for alarming reading in 2021. The Scottish Warrior lost to Big E, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Riddle, and Sheamus in one-on-one matches on WWE programming last year.

Vince Russo highlights the problem with Roman Reigns’s dominance

With the exception of Roman Reigns, Vince Russo often criticizes WWE’s inability to consistently book superstars in a strong manner.

Based on Reigns’s number of wins over the last two years, the former writer believes nobody on the roster is capable of defeating him.

“If you look at every single person on the roster, it’s 50-50 booking,” Russo said. “It’s win one, lose one, win one, lose one, win one, lose one. How is a 50-50 win and loss guy gonna beat a guy, believably, that hasn’t been beaten in a couple of years?” [20:18-20:36]

Roman Reigns’s last defeat via pinfall came on December 15, 2019, at TLC against Baron Corbin. He has defeated almost every major WWE star since that event, including Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

