WWE reportedly expects Roman Reigns to get better reaction than fellow star at a major show this year     

Recent reports seem to suggest that WWE is expecting fans in Cardiff at Clash at the Castle to cheer more for Roman Reigns than the United Kingdom's own Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has made it very clear that he would love to face off against Roman in front of a home-country crowd on September 3 in Cardiff. However, during WWE's recent tour of the UK, when Reigns and Drew faced off in London, the crowd was heavily in favor of The Tribal Chief and not the Scotsman.

This reaction has led to reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio to state that some people in WWE are expecting a better reaction for Reigns, should the match at Clash At The Castle take place.

"Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, as of right now, is September 3rd." Meltzer added: "The funny thing about that is, I know people in the UK who believe that Roman Reigns is getting cheered over McIntyre because they did, what was it? I think they did a match in London where Roman Reigns got cheered over McIntyre. Which, whatever, it really doesn’t matter because it’s still about the local draw and everything like that." H/T Ringside News

In what will be WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in 30 years, regardless of the main event, fans can expect a fantastic show. Over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe are expected to fill the Principality Stadium.

Roman Reigns may have wrestled his last WWE live event

After reports suggesting that the current WWE Universal Champion may be taking on a much less demanding schedule as a wrestler, Reigns added further fuel to that fire this past weekend.

During a non-televised live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, The Head of The Table told the WWE Universe that it may be his last live event.

"From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of ya’ll,” Roman Reigns said. “I obviously had the Internet talking last week or the week before that. I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these, on Sundays, going forward. So, this could be my last one." H/T Wrestling Inc

Roman'sstans @Christi01092003 #wwe Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) Roman reigns speech at #WWECedarRapids #wwe #RomanReigns part 2. Roman said that it could be his last live event ( credit- calvinpfab/insta) https://t.co/9GdgleGtGQ

Although nothing is confirmed, Reigns' absence from live events will sorely be missed from an entertainment standpoint. Financially as well, WWE could suffer if Roman Reings is absent in major events as he is undisputedly the biggest star in the company at the moment.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande