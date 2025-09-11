WWE veteran's brutal rant on Becky Lynch, lashes out with "she's married to Seth Rollins" comment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Becky Lynch. He questioned her position on the current roster.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion is currently in a feud with CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee. In the fallout from Clash in Paris, Lynch inserted herself in the feud between Punk and Rollins. She insulted the Best in the World and even slapped him several times to prove her point. This pushed AJ to return to the company after a decade-long hiatus and go straight for The Man.

This week on Writing with Russo, the former writer declared that Becky Lynch was in a prominent spot because of her marriage to Seth Rollins. He felt Rollins was one of Triple H's favorites, and Becky was getting an advantage because of that. Russo pointed out that several other deserving stars on that roster could be pushed to a more prominent spot.

"Bro, she's in the spot she is in because she's married to Seth Rollins, and Seth Rollins is Triple H's boy. And that's why she's in a main event spot. There are girls in that roster who are, in my opinion, that are better than her. I'll be honest, I don't think it has anything to do with the business passing her by. Bro, she was never over to me. Like, I said, the punch in the face, that visual, that put her on the map. But again, I look at a lot of girls on that roster that are underutilized and should be in more prominent spots, and I look at her in that spot."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will team up for a high-profile mixed tag team match against CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza.

