WWE veteran's long awaited return to the ring after nearly a year should be against John Cena, fans claim

John Cena's WWE return this Friday night and his subsequent debut match in India was a pleasant surprise when they were announced. But what's fascinating is that The Champ is going to stick around for a bit longer than expected this time around.

Elsewhere in the wrestling world, Cena's former rival R-Truth disclosed that he is close to a return to the squared circle. The veteran has been out of action for nearly a year, last wrestling Grayson Waller on November 1st in NXT

John Cena vs. R-Truth is a match that - believe it or not - was booked as the main event of the Capitol Punishment pay-per-view back in 2011. The bout was for the WWE Championship. While The Cenation Leader retained his title at the event, R-Truth picked up a win for himself in a Tables match on the following episode of RAW, due to interference from CM Punk.

R-Truth hilariously cites John Cena as his "childhood hero" despite the latter being younger than him. The audience has loved Truth's work over the years, so much so that they are convinced he needs a major match or at least a solid title run upon return.

Check out some fan reactions to R-Truth's in-ring return:

John Cena has sent a message ahead of his WWE return

For the first time in his lengthy career, John Cena will be making his in-ring debut in India, where there is a huge fan following for The Franchise Player. He will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Cena expressed joy in being part of the company's tour to India, further claiming that people should "get ready for a fun ride."

"Get ready for a fun "ride," @WWEIndia! @WWE is coming next week!"

The Champ will also make several appearances in the next couple of months on the company's calendar. Fans really want to find out who he will feud with during his upcoming stint with the company. Also, check out who among Cena's past decided to name-drop the legendary star here.

