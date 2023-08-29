John Cena’s rival from 11 years ago has interesting reaction regarding his upcoming WWE return

John Cena is set to return to WWE television for a lengthy period, as the company confirmed that Cena will appear on seven upcoming episodes of SmackDown starting from September 14.

A few reports stated that the reason behind The Champ's more appearances in WWE is due to his schedule being free owing to the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. Currently, it is unknown whether Cena will compete on every episode of SmackDown, but it was announced that the Cenation Leader will be in action at the Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8.

Recently, Dolph Ziggler name-dropped the 16-time world champion ahead of the latter's return to SmackDown this week. Ziggler shared a cryptic post about his former rival, perhaps taking a shot.

"Cena doing it right, per usual," Dolph Ziggler wrote.

Dolph Ziggler and John Cena have wrestled countless times during their time together as full-time performers on the WWE roster. It remains to be seen if the creative team has something in mind for The Show Off at this point.

Dolph Ziggler and John Cena's WWE rivalry culminated in a ladder match

In late 2012, The Cenation Leader was embroiled in a heated rivalry with Dolph Ziggler (involving AJ Lee as well), which resulted in the two squaring off in a Ladder match at TLC in December of that year.

The Show Off's Money in the Bank briefcase was on the line for the match. Ultimately, Ziggler retained his MITB contract and walked away with the win alongside AJ Lee.

Dolph Ziggler went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion following his feud with Cena, which helped him majorly as the former was constantly losing before this huge victory.

What will John Cena be up to next month? He is not only doing eight shows after this Friday but also making his in-ring debut in India. The former Doctor of Thuganomics will join forces with Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

