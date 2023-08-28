Reason for John Cena making more appearances in WWE - Reports

John Cena is slated to make eight appearances on WWE SmackDown from the 1st September onwards. A report from Ringside News seems to provide clarity on why Cena is able to make those dates work for him.

John Cena was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39 when he went head-to-head against Austin Theory in the opening match of night one. The Leader of the Cenation came up short against Theory, resulting in the latter retaining his championship.

While that was the last match Cena wrestled in WWE, the sixteen-time WWE Champion made an appearance at Money In The Bank last month. He riled up the WWE Universe in attendance by teasing the possibility of WrestleMania taking place in London in the future.

The fact that Cena doesn't make appearances on WWE TV often makes WWE's announcement confirming his status for upcoming episodes of SmackDown a pleasant surprise for many fans. Ringside News is claiming that the reason behind Cena making those dates is the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"John Cena’s WWE return was in the works since the SAG-AFTRA strike started. That strike, while it put Hollywood at a standstill, turned into an opportunity for WWE. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike isn’t going to end any time soon, John Cena’s schedule is clear. That game him the ability to pick up even more dates for WWE." [H/T Ringside News]

What happened when John Cena made an appearance at Money In The Bank?

John Cena made a surprising return to WWE at the Money In The Bank PLE in July. The PLE took place in London and Cena was there to shoot for a movie. The WWE Universe greeted Cena with love and praise, singing along to his entrance while he made his way down the ramp.

The crowd in attendance found it hard to keep itself composed when the sixteen-time WWE Champion announced the possibility of WrestleMania taking place in London. Cena's time with the fans was cut short when Grayson Waller decided to interrupt him and make his way to the ring.

Waller blindsided Cena, taking him down with a shot to his back. Cena was able to fight back and hit Waller with the Attitude Adjustment before making his way to the back. The 33-year-old Superstar took a shot at Cena after the latter's latest schedule was announced.

What would you like to see from Cena in his latest run with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

