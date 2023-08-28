Seth Rollins may be forced to defend his championship against returning WWE Superstar at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins is on a roll as WWE's top champion on Monday Night RAW, the company's flagship show. It is also known all around the wrestling community that The Visionary is keen on retaining his top spot on the red brand. His biggest competition presently is none other than "The American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes.

What's fascinating about this is that Seth's former rival had been clamoring for a one-on-one contest with WWE RAW's top guy of the late aughts and early Tens - John Cena. Perhaps Seth may receive that honor in 2023 instead, maybe even at Survivor Series which is one of the biggest events on WWE's calendar.

John Cena's 17th world title win is a story that seems primed for his eventual return, and WWE knows they have it in their back pocket. While Seth Rollins vs. The Cenation Leader has happened in the past, the times have changed, and Rollin's star has only risen since The Doctor of Thuganomics became a full-time Hollywood star.

What could possibly go wrong in the upcoming tag team bout at WWE Superstar Spectacle at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India? Everything. If the company plays their cards right, they could plant the seeds for not only Cena's 17th world title win, but also a future first-time-ever clash between him and IC Champion Gunther.

Seth Rollins discloses how he views his WWE rivalry with John Cena

The two battled while Seth Rollins was part of The Shield in 2013, notably in a six-man tag match at the Elimination Chamber event that year. When The Architect broke free and sold out to The Authority, the two were at each other's throats for a long time.

Perhaps their standout contest was the triple threat at the Royal Rumble 2014, also featuring then World Champion Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins commented on John Cena while doing an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated:

"John's the GOAT man. John's the best. John is incredible. And you know, I'm a footnote, really, in his career. John influenced so many talents over the years, he was a generational guy. For me though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John. I learned a lot being in the ring with John. I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. And John still is a mentor to me, even now, even though he isn't around that often."

As one can expect, the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will feature John Cena's return, and he is likely to pay an emotional tribute to one of his best rivals - the late great Bray Wyatt.

