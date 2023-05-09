WWE veteran says Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano left their newborn baby home for a weak spot on RAW (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano were involved in a segment with Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

All four superstars were part of The Way faction in NXT and could once again be on the same page on the red brand. However, Vince Russo wasn't happy with the backstage spot, as he thought it barely made any difference.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that LeRae and Gargano left their newborn child at home for a weak spot on RAW:

"Bro, can you imagine these guys LeRae and Gargano, they just had a baby, right? Bro, can you imagine leaving home for that spot? Like that's all they did. They flew overnight, hotels, leaving the kid. Babysitter is with the kid, they get to RAW, and that's what you're doing on the show. Now you gotta go back to the hotel, back six o'clock in the morning to the airport. And what did that do? What did that spot do?" said Russo. [52:48-53:27]

Watch the latest episode of Legion of RAW:

Grayson Waller recently praised long-term rival, Johnny Gargano

SmackDown star Grayson Waller recently praised Johnny Gargano while speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Waller, who was recently called up to the main roster as part of the Draft, explained how Johnny Gargano is a pioneer in NXT. He said:

"He is what NXT is. When you think of NXT, I think he established it. He's the reason I'm here. If he didn't do those things in the past, maybe I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have. But it's mine now. I find it disrespectful that he says he's still NXT when he ran off. He had the opportunity to come back, but he went to RAW. And now he wants to come back to my house," said Grayson Waller. (5:06 - 5:26)

Gargano is currently on RAW and WWE could have big plans for The Way, who were one of the hottest acts in NXT.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes