WWE veteran says the creative team could face issues as a major superstar has allegedly not signed his contract (Exclusive)

As we head into WrestleMania season, WWE isn't short on creative options for the top matches on the show. During the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell addressed Drew McIntyre's contract status and how it could affect the creative direction.

McIntyre has emerged as one of the most effective heels on TV, having even milked CM Punk's injury to draw more heat and establish himself as a proper villain.

The former world champion has been in the world title picture for a while, but reports suggest he is yet to ink a contract extension with the company, with his current deal expiring soon after WrestleMania 40 in April.

With many potential opponents for McIntyre, including a future match against CM Punk, WWE might still be apprehensive about committing to a plan, considering Drew's contract status.

Dutch Mantell detailed how creative teams always face problems whenever a talent's future in a promotion isn't clear. The former manager explained:

"That's the worst thing, to be on the creative team, when they say, 'Well, we can't do that.' 'Why?' 'He hasn't signed his contract.' You say, 'What have I got to do with that?' But it is a point that you can't do something with somebody if they are not going to be there." [43:30 - 44:00]

Dutch Mantell, who helped book shows during pro wrestling's territorial days, recalled how promoters would make unhappy stars champions to convince them to stay.

Sometimes, the stars would leave the company even after winning a title.

Dutch continued:

"That means, and this is what the old territories would do, they would put the belt on somebody, and the guy wasn't happy anyway. As soon as he got the belt, that's when he made demands and walked. A lot of times, they walked with the belt, and suddenly, you've got a champion who isn't there, and the belt is gone, too. So, that's something you've got to deal with too." [44:01 - 45:00]

Drew McIntyre and WWE deserve credit for turning the 38-year-old into one of the most sinister heels currently in wrestling.

McIntyre has all the momentum on his side, but whether he will decide to extend his run in WWE is something we should ideally come to know soon.

