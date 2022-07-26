"Honorable men go out in honorable fashion, not in a tweet" - WWE veteran says he is disappointed in Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has seemingly been left disappointed by the recent revelations about Vince McMahon's personal life. The former WWE writer played a pivotal role during the successful Attitude Era and was dejected about offering his services to someone like the former chairman.

The outspoken wrestling personality didn't mince his words while condemning Vince McMahon's alleged actions on this week's Legion of RAW episode. Mr. McMahon announced his retirement before the latest SmackDown episode amidst investigations over misconduct allegations.

Russo said that he devoted his life to McMahon's company during the 90s and believed that the former CEO was not worthy of his time.

"I've got to separate the professional from the personal because, Chris, I've got to tell you, and people will have an issue with me saying this, but I'm going to say it. On a personal level, I am so disappointed in Vince McMahon, and I am so disappointed in myself for handing a person like this literally my life on a silver platter," revealed Vince Russo. "And literally putting his company before my own family because at the end of the day, bro, he wasn't worthy." [5:34 - 6:19]

Vince Russo also wasn't a fan of how McMahon confirmed his retirement on Twitter. Russo felt no honorable man would call it quits on social media and was upset to see his former boss' response to the recent accusations.

Russo added:

"And you know how Vince McMahon isn't honorable, bro, because honorable men go out in honorable fashion, not in a tweet that it's time to retire. That's not honorable. I am so disappointed in him, bro. I am so disappointed in myself." [7:03 - 7:25]

"The mistakes we make are human-nature mistakes" - Vince Russo differentiates himself from Vince McMahon

Vince Russo quickly clarified that he, too, had many flaws like every other human being. However, the former WWE writer said his mistakes weren't morally incorrect like Vince McMahon's alleged "calculated" blunders.

Vince McMahon has been accused of paying millions of dollars in hush money to keep his affairs a secret. It has also been reported that a former talent was released after she refused "further sexual encounters" with the 77-year-old.

Vince Russo was appalled by the details of McMahon's alleged misdeeds and wasn't willing to forgive the former promoter.

"Here's the bottom line, Chris; you and I know both know this because we're Christian men, and we'd be lying to the world if we told them that we are not sinners. We don't make mistakes because you and I make mistakes every single day, Chris, but you and I also know right from wrong," Russo continued. "The mistakes we make are human-nature mistakes; they are not calculating mistakes of people getting paid off in hush money. We don't do stuff like that; you know why bro? Because we are honorable men." [6:21 - 7:02]

