WWE veteran says Edge has become "another wrestler on the card" (Exclusive)

WWE’s booking of Edge in recent months has not impressed one of the most instrumental people behind RAW’s ratings success in the 1990s.

Vince Russo was WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest viewing figures during the Attitude Era. The Rated-R Superstar was an emerging talent on the roster at the time alongside his then-tag team partner, Christian.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo questioned why the Hall of Famer is currently feuding with Damian Priest and Finn Balor:

“When you’re throwing Edge in there with Finn Balor and Damian Priest, he’s another wrestler on the card. I swear to God, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], sometimes I get so tired because it’s the writing, it’s the writing… it is the writing! That’s what creates stars! You’re putting them in the right position. That’s what creates stars.” [2:33-3:02]

Watch the video above to hear a WWE storyline idea involving Roman Reigns, Triple H, and a scathing in-ring promo.

Edge’s next WWE opponent has been confirmed

The August 22 episode of RAW will feature a match between Edge and his former Judgment Day ally, Damian Priest.

Earlier this year, Priest joined forces with the WWE veteran to help him defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. However, just two months later, Priest and fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley surprisingly kicked the leader out of the group.

The legendary superstar took a break from WWE television before returning as a babyface at SummerSlam, where he helped the Mysterios defeat Balor and Priest.

Monday’s RAW will take place in the 11-time world champion’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The match will be his first in Toronto in over a decade.

What do you think of The Rated-R Superstar's booking? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry