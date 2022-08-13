"Your dad is really going to like this Tuxedo" - WWE Veteran says he got mistaken for Paul Heyman's son

Brian Gewirtz revealed that he was mistaken for Paul Heyman's son at a suit store several years ago. Gewirtz joined WWE in 1998 and had a lengthy stint in the company's creative department.

The former head writer helped create some iconic storylines and promos during his tenure and has even been called the "The Unsung Hero of WWE" by a Hall of Famer. Gewirtz transitioned to a consultant role in 2012 and officially parted ways with the promotion in 2015 to join The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions.

The wrestling veteran spent a lot of time working with Heyman backstage in WWE and recalled hanging out with the legendary manager before WrestleMania 17 in Houston, Texas.

Despite being only eight years younger than Heyman, a salesperson mistook Brian Gewirtz as Paul Heyman's son. Here's what Gewirtz revealed about the hilarious incident during an AdFreeShows exclusive:

"This was like WrestleMania 17, and Paul Heyman was doing commentary in Houston for WrestleMania, and he wanted to get his Tuxedo and some Chick-fil-A," stated Brian Gewirtz. "So he kind of said, 'You're coming with me.' We went to the suit store, and Paul was trying out his Tuxedo or whatever, and this salesperson said, 'Your dad is really going to like this Tuxedo' [laughs]. And I'm like, 'Paul is eight years older than me.' I don't think he is going to necessarily like the dad reference. But you know, Paul looked older than he was, and I looked younger than I was. So I guess it was bound to happen." [48:43 - 49:38]

Brian Gewirtz and Paul Heyman were once both suspended for getting into a slap fight

While Gewirtz and Heyman share a great relationship these days, things haven't always been smooth between the two creative geniuses.

Brian Gewirtz recently revealed that WWE briefly suspended him and Paul Heyman for getting into a physical altercation.

While the former WWE producer promised to share all about his 'slap fight' with Heyman in his upcoming book, he did disclose one interesting detail about the backstage clash, which you can read more about here.

Speaking of clashes, Heyman will be in Roman Reigns' corner when the Tribal Chief defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022.

Do you think it's time for WWE to shake things up with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline? Sounds off in the comments section below.

