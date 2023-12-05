WWE veteran says Hulk Hogan could have sued him "10 times over" and title win still would have been worth it

Former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo recently recalled how he did not care about the lawsuit Hulk Hogan filed against him.

At WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, Russo cut an explosive promo about Hogan after The Hulkster left the arena. Hogan sued Russo in real life for defamation of character, claiming the promo was not supposed to happen. The lawsuit was later dismissed and ruled to be "just part of a wrestling storyline."

A series of dramatic events led to Booker T defeating Jeff Jarrett to win his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Bash at the Beach 2000. On Developmentally Speaking, Russo explained why that moment was worth the Hogan lawsuit:

"My proudest moment in wrestling was being able to be in a position where I could reward Booker T with something he had earned for years and years and years. Hulk Hogan could have sued me 10 times over and it wouldn't have mattered less to me. That was my proudest moment." [14:49 – 15:16]

Russo was a WCW writer when the Bash at the Beach incident occurred. Booker T had been a member of the roster for seven years at that point, with many feeling he had been underutilized.

Vince Russo wanted others in the spotlight alongside Hulk Hogan

In the mid-to-late 1990s, WCW's main event scene was dominated by established stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Ric Flair. Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Goldberg also emerged as top stars during that time, but others were frequently overlooked.

Booker T believes he would not have become WCW World Heavyweight Champion without Vince Russo's backstage influence. More than two decades on, Russo agrees with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer:

"It wouldn't have happened. He's absolutely right. If it would have been the old guard, they would have never, never, never allowed that to happen." [15:30 – 15:39]

Russo added that he would like to have seen Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, and Konnan receive more opportunities at the top of WCW cards.

Who do you think should have shared the WCW spotlight with Hulk Hogan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.