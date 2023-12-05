WWE veteran says he would only last one day if he returned to the company

The WWE landscape has changed a lot since the days of record television viewers in the Attitude Era. In a recent interview, one of the men behind WWE's late 1990s success, Vince Russo, explained why he would not last in the company today.

Russo worked as the co-head writer of RAW alongside Ed Ferrara when the show regularly received its highest television ratings. They reported directly to Vince McMahon, who had the final say on scripts and storyline developments.

On Developmentally Speaking, Russo said he would not survive in a creative environment consisting of multiple writers:

"It is a completely different world. I would last there, bro, one day. There was a time when it was just me and Vince writing the show. That's it. And then when the Attitude Era really started taking off, Vince couldn't do it anymore, so that's when Ed Ferrara came in and it was just two guys." [3:13 – 3:37]

In October 1999, Ferrara and Russo left WWE to join WCW. The latter decided to move on after McMahon advised him to hire a nanny to look after his children.

Vince Russo on WWE's creative changes since 1999

Over the last two decades, WWE's creative approach has drastically changed. The company has more than 20 creative team members in 2023, with Triple H now overseeing storylines instead of Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo cannot understand how so many people's voices can be heard in creative meetings:

"Now you've got 20-something writers and all these people and, bro, I would not last in that environment for 24 hours, man (…) especially when you're doing two live weekly shows. There's no time to get the opinions of 20 people and sit in on meetings and committees." [3:38 – 4:13]

Russo held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship during his short stint with the company. He also worked on IMPACT/TNA's creative team between 2002 and 2014.

What do you make of Vince Russo's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

